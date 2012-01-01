Account Manager- Creative/ Friendly Agency

Full-time
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
London
Circa £35,000 with benefits
UK Pound
18-Jun-20
Chemistry Search & Selection
CHM-P1728

If you are an ambitious, sociable and proactive Account Manager or Senior Account Executive who loves client services- this is the role for you. Your clients and team love working with you- you are engaging, inquisitive, on the ball, fast paced and creative. You are also very scientific and thrive on being part of a family that creates award winning, compelling healthcare advertising campaigns.
Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role. These are highly creative accounts but on a high pressure portfolio- largely with pharmaceutical clients so credibility and experience in this sector is critical for this role.
This is a boutique agency with really great founders, a friendly and intelligent team and a supportive, progressive culture. Fantastic opportunity to see your career soar while having a memorable experience.

Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina ali
Email:

