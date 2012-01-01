If you are an ambitious, sociable and proactive Account Manager or Senior Account Executive who loves client services- this is the role for you. Your clients and team love working with you- you are engaging, inquisitive, on the ball, fast paced and creative. You are also very scientific and thrive on being part of a family that creates award winning, compelling healthcare advertising campaigns.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role. These are highly creative accounts but on a high pressure portfolio- largely with pharmaceutical clients so credibility and experience in this sector is critical for this role.

This is a boutique agency with really great founders, a friendly and intelligent team and a supportive, progressive culture. Fantastic opportunity to see your career soar while having a memorable experience.

