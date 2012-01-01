Senior Consultant, Pharma Marketing, London

Full-time
Pharmaceutical Marketing Jobs
London
Highly competitive salary
UK Pound
19-Jun-20
Adepto Consulting
796

Previous marketing consulting experience essential for this respected company who offer strategic, insight and creative services to pharma.

An excellent project leader and client influencer are core attributes you will need to demonstrate to be successful in the role.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

