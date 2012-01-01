E-Learning expert – Pharma/ Medical/ Healthcare

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Any
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Highly competitive salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
19-Jun-20
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
797

E-Learning expert – Pharma/Medical/Healthcare 

Substantial experience of designing and delivering engaging learning to pharma medical and marketing/sales professionals is essential for this role.

If you’re passionate about L&D, enjoy business development, managing a team and implementing new initiatives please do contact me.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

