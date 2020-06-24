This is a great chance to work for a leading healthcare advertising agency in London. They are looking for a Business Unit Director to cover maternity leave and are open to either a full time contract or freelance support.

The business unit focuses on a large piece of global Oncology work, changing lives in ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers. You will work closely with clients providing counsel on their business problems as well as creating the day-to-day culture and working practices with your direct and indirect reports. You are a leader within the organisation and across departments, and you position your teams for success.

In return you can expect an excellent salary / day rate along with a full package of benefits. This is an excellent opportunity to take on a high profile portfolio of products along with a bold client set on great work. This is an excellent opportunity to make a mark working on a blockbuster product.

Responsibilities:

- Work alongside the agency leadership team to make client relationships as strong as possible

- Ensure agency excellence through creative deliverables and cross functional working practices

- Create a positive spirit and culture for your team members and your clients, so that all can flourish; and know the impact you have on your team

- Work with all staff to get the very best from the entire team; manage team dynamics and set an example of leadership to foster a high-performing team

- Oversee financials and engage in annual brand planning process to develop strategy and secure revenue for the upcoming year

- Understand the impact of industry trends and reports, evaluate client research, and lead the deeper understanding of how those will impact clients’ and our business

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level

- Significant experience of running account teams in a healthcare advertising agency

- Your clients must see you as a leader and have that credibility immediately with them.

- Be a leader

- Have client needs and agency needs kept in equilibrium

- Be focused on your team and be focused on your customer

- Develop your people

- Champion creativity and maintain profitability

