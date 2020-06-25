My client is a creative marketing and communications agency working purely in healthcare/pharmaceutical market. Their work is driven from data and insights which help improve their outputs with the goal of using the science of marketing to deliver real world campaigns that drive sustained behaviour change.

They are looking for a Group Director to join their advertising team who will have responsibility for existing clients/revenue, new and organic business, and mentoring/enhancing team visibility and reputation within the industry. You must be an advertising purest who wants to take a career-defining leadership role in an entrepreneurial agency. .

You must have 10+ years of experience working with big brands and you MUST have experience of working in oncology, respiratory, immunology, and rare diseases.

This agency is at an exciting period of growth and will give you the opportunity to be part of something special.

If you would like to know more please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508 and we can discuss the opportunity in more detail.



