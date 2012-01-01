Scientific Lead, Vaccines, Medical Communications agency, Oxford/ SE UK or home based

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
South East England
Highly competitive salary
UK Pound
26-Jun-20
Adepto Consulting
802

Scientific Lead, Vaccines, Medical Communications agency, Oxford/SE UK or home based

Do you have substantial medcomms agency experience in publications? Vaccines experience is useful but not essential. Home or office/home based role with a great company with substantial career prospects.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

