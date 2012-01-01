Chief Medical Writer, Vaccines, Medical Communications agency, Location open anywhere in UK

Do you have substantial medcomms agency experience in publications? Vaccines experience is useful but not essential. Home or office/home based role with a great company with substantial career prospects.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.



