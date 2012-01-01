Director of Scientific Services – Publications, Medical Communications agency, Oxford/ South East UK – home/ office based

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Six figure salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
26-Jun-20
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
806

Director of Scientific Services – Publications, Medical Communications agency, Oxford/South East UK – home/office based, Six figure salary.

Are you a publications expert with substantial medcomms agency experience who can run a new scientific/writing services unit in this successful global group? Select and develop your team in this company renowned for being supportive and offering excellent career development.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings