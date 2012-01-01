This is one of the UK’s biggest specialist healthcare advertising agencies- fiercely entrepreneurial and ambitious in culture.

They are looking for a passionate and experienced Account Director looking for an agency that will celebrate their vision, talent and enthusiasm. This agency recognises this is a dynamic and competitive market to succeed in- and stands out from the crowd by empowering and growing their talent.

Working across some of the biggest clients in therapy areas ranging from Oncology to Rare Disease to Nutrition- they are looking for an Account Director passionate about health- with ethical health advertising agency experience – and a flair for creativity across channels.

Candidates without experience of working on pharmaceutical accounts in a creative agency will not be considered for this role.

