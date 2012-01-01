Account Director- Empowering Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £55,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
01-Jul-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1891

This is one of the UK’s biggest specialist healthcare advertising agencies- fiercely entrepreneurial and ambitious in culture.
They are looking for a passionate and experienced Account Director looking for an agency that will celebrate their vision, talent and enthusiasm. This agency recognises this is a dynamic and competitive market to succeed in- and stands out from the crowd by empowering and growing their talent.
Working across some of the biggest clients in therapy areas ranging from Oncology to Rare Disease to Nutrition- they are looking for an Account Director passionate about health- with ethical health advertising agency experience – and a flair for creativity across channels.
Candidates without experience of working on pharmaceutical accounts in a creative agency will not be considered for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

