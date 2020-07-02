We are looking for a Business Development Manager or Director to join this market leading medical communications agency based in London.

You will be developing, maintaining and growing commercial opportunities for their UK business and have responsibility for sales and sponsorship across all of their portfolio including web and email, TV, podcast, medical education, bespoke activities and national and regional conferences. You will be developing sales opportunities for the portfolio through collaboration with clients, sponsors, KOLs and other clinicians. This includes the development of new business opportunities driving and developing accounts and new revenue.

You must have 3 years+ experience working in client-facing sales roles and have evidence of selling and presenting to senior marketing executives of large multi-national companies within the publishing space. Ideally you will have experience of working with pharmaceutical clients and sponsors and developing projects and business in healthcare markets

They are offering a good package and this is an opportunity to join an well established and successful team and sell across a number of products which are market leading in their therapy areas.

If you would like to learn more please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508