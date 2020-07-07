Our client is a boutique medical communications agency looking for an Associate/Scientific Director to join their teams in Cheshire or Oxfordshire.

In this role, you will be responsible for leading allocated accounts, ensuring strategic and tactical initiatives are achieved. You will lead on-site teams as well as offer senior level expertise across the business. Working closely with Company Directors, this role offers the opportunity to work hands on with projects from conception to finish as well as participate and contribute to internal processes and strategy.

In return you can expect a competitive salary and benefits package along with a dynamic and supportive working environment.

Responsibilities:

- Write, review, and check a wide range of scientific materials

- Lead and oversee allocated accounts offering expertise, leadership and client management, as well as quality control of deliverables

- Contribute to organic growth and new business development of existing and new opportunities

- Work closely with Directors to ensure refined processes and positive and fruitful work environments

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Good Life science degree, preferably MSc or PhD

- Significant previous medcomms agency experience in a writing or editing capacity

- Line management and mentoring experience, and great leadership skills

- Excellent analytical, strategic, and problem- solving skills

This is an excellent opportunity to join the company as they continue to grow rapidly and offer great career progression opportunities in the future.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Jon Gawley on 01932 797996.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long-term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.