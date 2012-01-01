This is the perfect opportunity for a smart and ambitious player in the public affairs space to make an impact in a high profile independent agency. Our client is growing, winning work, and looking to boost their already thriving healthcare team.

With a varied and inspiring client base- from gyms and healthcare providers to pharmaceutical and charity organisations- your work will be impactful and broad.

You will be passionate about politics, media and policy and thrive on doing work that has measurable impacts on patient lives and access to medicine.

You will have healthcare PR agency experience- working on healthcare clients (pharmaceutical, healthcare providers, diagnostics for example) and have a flair for timely and attentive delivery of projects. You will be an articulate and effective communicator, and have an eye for opportunity and innovation.

This is a fiercely independent, entrepreneurial agency so your ides will be heard and championed, this is an amazing opportunity to genuinely shine.

Candidates without healthcare PR agency experience will not be considered for this role.

