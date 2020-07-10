This is a great opportunity to join one of the UK’s leading healthcare creative communication agencies as a Senior Medical Copywriter.

They work with a number of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies delivering award winning work.

Their approach to all the work they do is in a integrated, multi-channel and consultative way to get the best outcomes for their clients and as a result they work on a number of exciting brands across a wide variety of therapy areas.

The work will involve a wide range of writing, from heavily scientific medical writing to conceptual copy for healthcare advertising. You will work closely with the account handlers and art directors to deliver persuasive and informative copy.

:

You must have a minimum of 4 years’ promotional medical writing experience in a healthcare-related agency and a life sciences degree. You have to demonstrate you can create compelling and imaginative copy and the ability to communicate complex scientific information in a clear way.

As a senior writer you will be the scientific lead on the brands you are working on and be able to liaise with the client medics.

You will play an active role in pitches and be able to present work and attend client meetings,

A good knowledge of the ABPI Code of Practice is essential along with experience working with Zinc and Veeva Vault

This is a fantastic role which is a key addition to the scientific and creative team.

They are a friendly and sociable agency and they offer great training and opportunities to develop your career while working over a variety of therapy areas.

I would love to tell you more, so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508 and we can discuss in more detail