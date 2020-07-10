Highly regarded healthcare communications consultancy, with international offices and opportunities, requires an additional, strategic account director to work on global communications campaigns, help define the business strategy and develop an already talented healthcare team to do even more exceptional quality work with its high profile healthcare clients. This agency is consistently voted one of the UK’s top small companies to work for, so if you are a talented healthcare PR AD this is the place to be!

The agency produces a wide range of communications strategy, events and PR materials especially in neuroscience and onlcolgy. You will be joining a supportive work environment in wonderful offices. This agency believes in rewarding and promoting from within and is committed to constantly developing their staff.

Your Role:

• Whether you have come from another healthcare PR agency or the communications team of a pharmaceutical company, you will have excellent experience of running PR campaigns for products from all stages from the life cycle – pre-launch, launch and post-launch.

• Internal and external brand communications, globally for pharmaceutical products + opportunities to get involved in public affairs and not for profit.

• Attending client meetings and handling client enquiries, overseeing teams, maximising on organic growth opportunities

• Lots of opportunity to collaborate with insights and analytics specialists and creative teams.

You:

• Have a network of contacts in healthcare communications, a passion for scientifically driven communications + ideally good, solid healthcare PR agency experience

• Excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, NHS and current affairs

• Have exceptionally good attention to detail

• Great with teams, a natural leader

