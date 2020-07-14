This is a genuinely rare, senior leadership role- one where where you will play a pivotal role in the culture, success and future of the agency.

Our client is a close-knit and talented team of some of the smartest and most commercially savvy medical education specialists in the UK. With a sweet spot for advocacy and meticulously planned and executed events- their biggest asset is their people- experienced, credible and skilled both in strategy but also implementation.

You will be a proven leader- you could be an MD at a smaller agency looking for your next challenge, or a practice head at leading Medical Education business. Either way this is your chance to be visible- to carve out your vision- but in addition collaborate with great thinkers who are also incredibly personable and approachable.

This is a specialist medical education agency and a leadership role- therefore candidates from a medical education and agency background only will be considered for this opportunity.

