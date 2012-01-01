This is a great opportunity to shine in a well-established yet growing agency. With the nimble flexibility and creativity of an independent yet with years of heritage behind them- this is a credible and fast moving agency. You will have the backing of an amazing senior leadership and an enthusiastic and ambitious team of account handlers and scientific services to collaborate with.

Our client has superb heritage in advocacy, impeccably executed events, digital and integrated campaigns- they do great work and love what they do.

To qualify for this role you must be an established Account Director looking to step up- and have a rare dual capability of great strategic insight but skill in implementation and client services too. As an independent the role can flex from strategic to hands on execution- and you must therefore have a delicate balance of being able to switch between the two.

Previous UK medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role.

