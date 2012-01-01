This is a great opportunity to join an intelligent, friendly and down to earth independent agency that prides itself on its content. This is a great agency for medical writers who love writing. This is a small yet structured team where the commercial, KOL and programme management piece lies with a superb account handling team- and writers genuinely focus on writing. This is a rewarding opportunity to gain depth of experience across therapy areas while working closely with client services in a family run agency that does amazing work.

This is a commercially driven agency so a breadth of high science as well as creative experience would be welcomed.

Previous medical education agency experience at a UK agency is required for this role.

