Senior Medical Writer- Bucks

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Up to £50,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
14-Jul-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1899

This is a great opportunity to join an intelligent, friendly and down to earth independent agency that prides itself on its content. This is a great agency for medical writers who love writing. This is a small yet structured team where the commercial, KOL and programme management piece lies with a superb account handling team- and writers genuinely focus on writing. This is a rewarding opportunity to gain depth of experience across therapy areas while working closely with client services in a family run agency that does amazing work.
This is a commercially driven agency so a breadth of high science as well as creative experience would be welcomed.
Previous medical education agency experience at a UK agency is required for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

