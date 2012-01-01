If you are a commercially driven Senior Account Executive with a passion for detail and science- this is a unique and superb opportunity for you.

Unlike most medical education agencies Senior Account Executives play a pivotal role in the delivery of outputs- including an overseeing function in content. You will have much more overall responsibility of your projects and enjoy collaborating closely with a talented scientific services team.

This is an independently owned agency with a fantastic and very supportive senior management team. Your career development is critical to the success of the agency and merit based. As this is a hands on agency where you will be visible and will start taking ownership of your own projects on joining- our client requires a minimum of one year’s healthcare communications agency experience to qualify for this role.

