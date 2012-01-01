Senior Account Executive: Friendly/ Supportive Agency

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
South East England
Up to £35,000 with Benefits
UK Pound
15-Jul-20
Chemistry Search & Selection
CHM-P1900

If you are a commercially driven Senior Account Executive with a passion for detail and science- this is a unique and superb opportunity for you.
Unlike most medical education agencies Senior Account Executives play a pivotal role in the delivery of outputs- including an overseeing function in content. You will have much more overall responsibility of your projects and enjoy collaborating closely with a talented scientific services team.
This is an independently owned agency with a fantastic and very supportive senior management team. Your career development is critical to the success of the agency and merit based. As this is a hands on agency where you will be visible and will start taking ownership of your own projects on joining- our client requires a minimum of one year’s healthcare communications agency experience to qualify for this role.

Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

