If you are a seasoned leader- with impeccable and inspiring agency experience- this could be one of the most exciting moves of your career.

Our client wins lots of awards and has some of the brightest minds in healthcare communications globally. They are always encouraging innovative, imaginative thinking that will inspire and create lasting impact.

This is a pivotal role to the broader agency as it reports to the head of the PR business, as their number 2. This person will also lead on a critical piece of global business, managing a huge brand portfolio across franchise- so a varied, demanding and exciting role. You will therefore have stand out brand PR experience- as well as expertise in leading at senior level.

A huge part of the role is taking ownership on team management- you will naturally nurture and take pride in seeing your team grow.

You will work as a partner to the PR lead- both financially and commercially, as well taking a key role in managing client relaitons, collaborating with other parts of the business, and representing a powerhouse of global communications in healthcare.

To qualify for this role you must have global, healthcare PR agency experience, candidates without healthcare PR agency experience will not be considered for this role.

