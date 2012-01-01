Our client is one of the most imaginative, creative and scientifically robust medical education agencies in the UK. With a close knit team culture and big clients and awards to their credit- they are fun, supportive and inspiring.

This is a newly created role in an agency with a well-established and robust medical writing team- you will be reporting into amazing senior leadership but managing from within as well. This is a constantly evolving agency which is hungry to improve and change- offering a fresh perspective to traditional agency Principal Medical Writers looking for a step up.

This role has huge potential to grow into a strategic, planning or a scientific services path- although as you grow in the agency you will always play a strong role in strategy and scientific excellence for the group.

You will have a diverse writing style and have excellent team management skills. You will also have a genuine management function from a business, commercial point of view. You will contribute to, and when needed, represent scientific strategy in new business activity, play a pivotal role along with account handling, in managing client relations- and you will resource and delegate as appropriate on your accounts across the scientific services team.

Previous medical education agency experience- at at least Principal Medical Writer level is required for this role.

