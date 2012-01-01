This is a great opportunity to work in one of London’s most charismatic, scientifically credible and progressive agencies in a role that is demanding and at the same time hugely rewarding.

You will work across a full spectrum of marketing and scientific content: e-detail aids, emailers, banners, print materials, congress work and a huge raft of digital as well as virtual media.

This is a forward thinking and innovative agency which brands itself on its ethos of putting the patient first- where the patient is front of mind underpinning all their work and strategy.

You will therefore engage meaningfully and emotionally with your audiences. You will be educated to at least a BSc in the biological sciences, and will be conversant with regulatory codes of industry. You will have experience of working on ethical health- prescription only pharmaceutical accounts- but will approach these with a creativity that sets you apart from the average healthcare copywriter.

Previous ethical healthcare advertising agency experience working on pharmaceutical accounts only will be considered for this role.