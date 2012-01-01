Senior Medical Writer- Be Inspired!

This is one of the UK’s most credible, high profile and inspiring medical education agencies. They are part of a global powerhouse of communications- spanning a range of medical as well as promotional communications. These range from medical education to PR and advertising- complemented throughout by some of the finest digital marketeers and strategists in the industry.
The medical education business is a medium sized agency in its own right- and globally the centre of scientific excellence for the group. Competing with rival medical education agencies- however- they shine in their creativity and ability to collaborate with their partners in PR and advertising. They are seen as the fun, imaginative and inspiring medical education experts.
Additionally they are well resourced- you will work with a team of talented medical writers and will report in to two Scientific Directors who will support and nurture you while empowering you to grow your own career.
To qualify for this role you will ideally be qualified to PhD level in the biological sciences- and MUST have medical education agency experience as well- ideally in a global agency working on integrated pharmaceutical accounts.

