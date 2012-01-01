This is a healthcare specialist with a commitment to bigger picture, collaborative thinking. With a consultancy mind-set- they truly partner with their clients from market access and real world evidence to medical education- PR and advertising. They will address the full life cycle of a product engaging with their clients in a truly holistic, collaborative partnership. These partnerships are intelligent, highly strategic and are complimented by equal measures of science and creativity.

As a part of the scientific services team of the medical education business- your role will sit in medical affairs and consultancy- delivering on a range of multi-channel medical education accounts.. The planning and execution in this team is impeccable- from graduate to director level the support and training is unmatched at this world class agency.

To qualify for this role you will ideally be qualified to PhD level in the biological sciences- and MUST have medical education agency experience- on pharmaceutical accounts- ideally global.

