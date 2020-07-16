This is an excellent opportunity for an accomplished health content manager/writer to take on more responsibility in a fast expanding team. You will be responsible for project managing all the content for a major healthcare platform providing medical and product information, medically approved guidance and personalised medical advice.

With a background of 8+ years in digital writing and editing (essential), you will be adept at producing health information for different audiences, creating a wide range of copy(blogs, corporate messages, email newsletters, etc, etc) and able to manage and mentor your team members. Ideally you will have been a health journalist and be used to communicating with doctors, data scientists and digital experts, as well as being able to demonstrate meticulous attention to detail.

The opportunities for growth and career progression here are second to none in a high profile organisation!

Please provide three samples of your work with your application

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

