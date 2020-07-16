An independent medical education agency with more than 20 years’ experience in brand marketing and healthcare communications is seeking a Programme Director to be the operational lead on medical education programmes, generating growth. If you would like to work for a close-knit medcomms agency with supportive management where you can be hands-on and have creative freedom, please get in touch.

The business unit director’s job:-

• Responsible for managing client business and relationships, ensuring account teams deliver on account business.

• Senior lead for business within the unit, utilising an extensive suite of state of the art marketing techniques – not two campaigns are the same.

• Supports and trains programme directors and managers to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

The ideal business unit director:-

• Demonstrable experience of strategic counsel, fresh ideas and delivery in a healthcare or medical communications agency

• Experience of running successful teams, an inspirational leader and able to develop a really high calibre team of top talent.

• Have an eye for organically growing business as well as the ability to provide strategic counsel to top 10 pharma clients

