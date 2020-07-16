Independent medical communications agency seeks a talented senior medical writer to join their team. This boutique medical education agency produces seriously high-quality projects with a creative and commercial focus.

The agency:

• Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings

• Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance

• Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies

• Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients

The senior medical writer’s role:

• Liaise with speakers and authors re content delivery on projects

• Attending client meetings and briefings

• Content development of a wide range of medical education materials for pharmaceutical clients: healthcare professional materials, patient materials, slide decks, web sites, advisory board reports, publications and websites and other digital materials

• Responsibility for delivery of content on projects on time and to brief and agency standards

The successful senior medical writer:

• Will have at least 2 years’ experience as a medical writer in a medical communications agency, ESSENTIAL

• Will have a life science degree

• Understands clinical evidence underpinning pharmaceutical products, their supporting data and clinical studies

• Excellent track record of producing scientific materials and adapting style to different audiences, from patients and nurses to clinical specialists and external stakeholders

• Happy to attend offsite meetings as required

