Independent medical communications agency seeks a talented medical writer to join their team. This boutique medical education agency produces seriously high-quality projects with a creative and commercial focus.

The agency:

Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings

Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance

Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies

Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients

The medical writer’s role:

Liaise with speakers and authors re content delivery on projects

Attending client meetings and briefings

Content development of a wide range of medical education materials for pharmaceutical clients: healthcare professional materials, patient materials, slide decks, web sites, advisory board reports, publications and websites and other digital materials

Responsibility for delivery of content on projects on time and to brief and agency standards

The successful senior medical writer:

Will have at least 1 year experience as a medical writer in a medical communications agency, ESSENTIAL

Will have a life science degree

Understands clinical evidence underpinning pharmaceutical products, their supporting data and clinical studies

Excellent track record of producing scientific materials and adapting style to different audiences, from patients and nurses to clinical specialists and external stakeholders

Happy to attend offsite meetings as required

This is an excellent opportunity for a writer to join an impressive, privately owned medical communications agency. In addition they provide solid benefits including pension package, childcare vouchers, private healthcare scheme and flexible working.

