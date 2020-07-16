This is a rare opportunity to join this highly creative agency and have the chance to shape their business, who pride themselves on their strategic excellence, creative brilliance and scientific expertise.

They are looking for an extraordinary person who wants to have an impact on the how they build, learn, adapt and create new ways of working that appeal to clients and attract the best talent. They are in an exciting place due to new wins and organic growth.

Working in partnership with the Managing Partner, this role is an amazing opportunity to lead the advertising team into a new era of client service and creative excellence. You will also be leading a global launch in partnership with their sister agency in the US working on the strategic development in rare diseases.

You must have proven experience working in a health / wellness advertising agency and aware and interested in the latest trends in HCP and patient engagement and communications and likes to consider new ways of doing things.

I would love to tell you more so if this has peaked your interest drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508