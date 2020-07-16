My client an award winning creative healthcare agency who prides itself on its strategic excellence, creative brilliance and scientific expertise is looking for an Associate Director to join the team at an exciting period of growth.

Partnering with the Managing Partner, this role is an amazing opportunity to lead the advertising team into a new era of client service and creative excellence and lead the team, partnering with their sister agency in the US, on a new global launch for an oncology drug.

You will have proven experience working in a health / wellness advertising agency and understand how our business operates and how great creative is created and be aware and interested in the latest trends in HCP and patient engagement and communications and likes to consider new ways of doing things.

If this has peaked your interest please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508