

Our client is a very successful, growing, independent healthcare agency. They combine high science and creative thinking and a range of clients including promotional and med comms projects. They are looking for a permanent experienced Editor to join the team.



The role will be fast paced and require a broad skill set, with key responsibilities outlined below:

• Provide thorough, thoughtful quality control at all stages of the project process, from

reviewing initial copy to giving editorial sign off on the final version

• Proof read and copy edit a wide range of content (e.g. online/web, presentation materials,

promotional materials, patient information, animations) to ensure accuracy

• Ensure consistency across materials and that brand style has been adhered to

• Re-templating materials

• Structural editing when more extensive amendments are required

• Check data and facts, ensuring reference packs are accurate and up to date

• Regularly review and refine agency-wide quality control processes

Requirements

The ideal candidate will have the following:

• A degree-level qualification (preferably in a relevant science)

• At least 2 years’ editorial experience in a busy agency setting

• Attention to detail

• An ability to work to tight deadlines

• An awareness of regulation and compliance, with a working knowledge of the ABPI code and

relevant laws (e.g. Medicines Act)

• A strong ‘team player’ attitude

• Previous experience of using PromoMats would be desirable