Our client is a very successful, growing, independent healthcare agency. They combine high science and creative thinking and a range of clients including promotional and med comms projects. They are looking for a permanent experienced Editor to join the team.
The role will be fast paced and require a broad skill set, with key responsibilities outlined below:
• Provide thorough, thoughtful quality control at all stages of the project process, from
reviewing initial copy to giving editorial sign off on the final version
• Proof read and copy edit a wide range of content (e.g. online/web, presentation materials,
promotional materials, patient information, animations) to ensure accuracy
• Ensure consistency across materials and that brand style has been adhered to
• Re-templating materials
• Structural editing when more extensive amendments are required
• Check data and facts, ensuring reference packs are accurate and up to date
• Regularly review and refine agency-wide quality control processes
Requirements
The ideal candidate will have the following:
• A degree-level qualification (preferably in a relevant science)
• At least 2 years’ editorial experience in a busy agency setting
• Attention to detail
• An ability to work to tight deadlines
• An awareness of regulation and compliance, with a working knowledge of the ABPI code and
relevant laws (e.g. Medicines Act)
• A strong ‘team player’ attitude
• Previous experience of using PromoMats would be desirable