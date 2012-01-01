Due to continued growth, our client has an opportunity for a Business Unit Director (BUD) to join their team in their Buckinghamshire offices.

Our client creates and develops medical education and communications for their pharmaceutical clients. The BUD is responsible for managing client business and relationships and leading the team in the delivery as well as design of the programmes. This is a strategic position, sits as part of the management team and has P&L responsibility for assigned accounts.

This is a great chance to join a successful agency in a role where there is plenty of room for development and growth. In addition to an excellent salary, you can also expect bonus, family healthcare, pension, 25 days holidays and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Build and maintaining professional and productive client relationships

- Ensures client’s goals are met through creative communication programmes that achieve the client’s strategic objectives

- Provide team leadership, ensuring clear communication across departments

- Line manages team members including coaching, mentoring and guiding their personal development and addressing any training needs

- Develops new business opportunities with and new existing clients

- Champions internal processes to facilitate the delivery of high quality, on-time and on-budget projects

- Have a good understanding of assigned accounts financial health and able to accurately forecast account growth

Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

- Life Science Degree

- Significant agency experience of directing medical communications programmes over a range of media and therapy areas

- Experience of line managing and motivating team members

- Initiative, common sense and a high level of independence

- A high degree of financial understanding and management

- Proactive management of client business

