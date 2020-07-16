Our client is a leading Buckinghamshire based medical education agency with a track record for delivering impeccable client solutions to leading pharmaceutical companies for nearly 20 years.

Due to their incredible success they are looking to a Business Unit Director to join the team..

Independently owned by an empowering and inspiring senior management team they are nimble, progressive and an exciting agency to work for.

They have a strong heritage in influence and opinion leader mapping, advocacy, as well as market shaping programmes and amazing experience in amplification through meetings and events. They have a growing portfolio in digital communications including web sites, webinars, videos, animations and talking heads. The agency is therefore marketing as opposed to publications led, and they are creatively and commercially driven.

This candidate will be well versed in medical education strategy and programme design and senior client leadership, and they will manage all the programme management teams. You will offer senior client counsel to key clients but also play a pivotal role in managing a talented and enthusiastic client services team, as well as play an active role in business development and the commercial success of the agency.

You MUST have previous medical education agency experience and candidates without that won't be considered.

If you would like to find out more, drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508