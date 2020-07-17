This is a great opportunity to join this progressive healthcare medical communications agency. They are part of a wider group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do. Due to growth they are looking for an outstanding Account Director to add to the team.

As part of the Medical Communications team, you will have full ownership of the communications programme for each of your clients, ranging from strategic input to day-to-day management of tactics. You will have a thorough understanding of the clients’ business objectives, product strategy and relevant therapeutic area.

You also must have a full understanding of the relevant policies and processes that impact the pharmaceutical industry (e.g. compliance – ABPI/EFPIA). You will be building and maintaining professional relationships with opinion leaders both in the UK and the EU and at a global level

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I would love to tell you more, so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508



