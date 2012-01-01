Atlantis Healthcare is a progressive global patient-centric agency that delivers effective and scalable solutions that optimise patient healthcare outcomes and experiences. This newly created role (due to business expansion) represents a great opportunity to make the difference in a small progressive team within an award-winning global Medical Communications business.

You will have been immersed in a Healthcare Communication Agency environment for a number of years and can demonstrate evidence of the following capabilities:

• Proven ability to effectively manage large, international client accounts, with sound knowledge of digitally-focussed solutions

• Have developed strong skills in revenue delivery and growth, through management of large-scale projects and organic identification of new opportunities

• Ideally have experience delivering patient support programmes and/other health tech programmes of work

• Proven ability to lead and deliver healthcare projects on time and on budget, with responsibility for revenue recognition

• Sound knowledge of healthcare industry in order to be credible in front of leading healthcare clients

• IT, Microsoft Office, digital solutions, wearables, health tech, and health data analytics skills

• Collaborate with technology providers, specialist colleagues, clients, patients and other stakeholders

• Able to think strategically and see bigger picture across the specific client situation

• Strong presentation skills and ability to contribute and create proposals

• Commercially minded - has a sound understanding of project profitability and invoicing, is able to manage and oversee both client budget reports and internal reporting requirements

The role broadly has two sets of tasks:

Client service delivery

• Takes the leadership role in managing the overall project execution (operates as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for his/her client projects) i.e. leads status-calls, client presentations, workshops and responds to project requests

• Communicates requirements, timelines, issues, status and progress to all project stakeholders (clients, internal AH and external suppliers involved in projects)

• Ensures high-quality standards are maintained throughout project, while managing project timelines and ensuring all AH procedures and industry standards are maintained

• Proactively identifies and develops solutions for further opportunities and highlights when potential issues may arise

• Provides insight and analysis on overall project status and client relationship, including proactively sharing valuable insights and project results within AH

• Leads financial management of the project, including opportunity planning, creating budgets, raising POs, reviewing cost estimates (external suppliers), raising invoices and being accountable for the profitability

• Is a team-player and willing to help out across all functions of work that the agency is delivery and pitching to win

Client relationship building and business development

• Establishes and maintains strong trust-based relationships with key client stakeholders for individual projects and identifies opportunities to establish new connections across his/her client organisations

• Seeks opportunities to expand Atlantis’ scope of work within existing clients, proactively submitting organic growth proposals and raising ideas within the Client Service team

• Supports the development of new business opportunities (organic and new) through solution ideation, process mapping, budget creation and attending pitches

