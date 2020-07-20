This is a thriving healthcare strategy and communications agency, specialising in the areas of breakthrough science and rare diseases. The team work across a diverse portfolio of accounts, supporting clients from the large, world renown pharmaceutical companies to smaller biotechs.

You will be working across a range of outputs- from KOL/HCP to patient engagement, animations and online presentation materials. You will use your scientific and editorial skills in a role that will never see you bored or repeating activity, and where you will constantly use your skills in reviewing and refining work that disseminates highly scientific data in compelling and powerful way.

This is a small and independently owned agency so you will also have a wider role in refining broader quality control processes as well. You will therefore be committed to providing exceptionable quality in your own work but also engage meaningfully with your team members in helping the agency continue to provide exceptional quality outputs on high science projects.

Previous agency experience is required in an agency with global as well as UK clients- with knowledge of relevant regulations and a variety of reviewing styles across channels. An interest in Rare Disease is a benefit.

I would love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508