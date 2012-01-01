My client is a well-established healthcare marketing and medical education agency with a reputation for delivering a combination of hugely successful events and compelling educational and promotional content.

They are looking for a freelance AM/SAM with an understanding / experience of managing the delivery of events. Once the scope of work has been agreed you will be responsible for running, coordinating and managing large events from end-to-end. This will include directing all the necessary stakeholders to ensure all elements of the project scope are being delivered, budget tracking, HCP liaison and engagement, oversight of content curation (liaising with medical writing team) and client reviews (Veeva), and post-event reporting.

Any digital events experience will be a massive bonus

You MUST have medical education agency or pharma events experience.



Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.

