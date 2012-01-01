Freelance AM/ SAM - med ed / events

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time, Consultant, Temporary
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Competitive day rate
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
20-Jul-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-C7000

My client is a well-established healthcare marketing and medical education agency with a reputation for delivering a combination of hugely successful events and compelling educational and promotional content.

They are looking for a freelance AM/SAM with an understanding / experience of managing the delivery of events. Once the scope of work has been agreed you will be responsible for running, coordinating and managing large events from end-to-end. This will include directing all the necessary stakeholders to ensure all elements of the project scope are being delivered, budget tracking, HCP liaison and engagement, oversight of content curation (liaising with medical writing team) and client reviews (Veeva), and post-event reporting.

Any digital events experience will be a massive bonus

You MUST have medical education agency or pharma events experience.

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)20 3770 9199
Contact: Robyn Cabarrao
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings