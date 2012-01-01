If you are a talented Senior Medical Writer looking for a change of pace, culture and creativity- this could be the perfect role for you. Our client is a renowned global PR agency with a friendly and fully integrated Medical Education team. You are the centre of scientific excellence for the agency but also will take ownership for your own medical education clients’ accounts. This is therefore not a traditional medical education agency. You may be producing materials for scientific meetings and advisory boards or proving content for educational programmes for healthcare professionals. Equally you might be helping the PR team distil and understand scientific data from clinical trials for your colleagues to craft into press materials or help out with an integrated pitch.

You will therefore have a strong science background- ideally qualified to PhD level- but also have an appetite for creativity.

This is a small team so you will need to thrive on working in a client facing role as well as part of a robust and buoyant healthcare team. My client is looking for an experienced candidate- ready to hit the ground running with existing medical education agency experience- working on pharmaceutical accounts. In return you will work for a high profile global agency as part of a supportive and innovative, collaborative team.

