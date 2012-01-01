This is a fantastic role for a bright and talented PhD with a biological sciences background looking to combine their passion for science with creativity. You will be part of a small but international agency writing scientific content for a diverse audience- from sales and marketing professionals in pharmaceutical companies to clinicians and patients. You will be trained by a talented senior medical writing team - who will help you create content that is compelling but also scientifically robust.

This is an agency that prides itself on creating experiences for their audiences so creativity is a big part of their story as well- you will work closely with creative teams including designers and art workers as well so will enjoy a fully rounded, agency experience in this role.

To qualify for this role you must be qualified to MSc or PhD level and please state in your application and CV why you are interested in a career in medical writing.

