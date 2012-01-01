This is one of Manchester’s most exciting and creatively driven medical education agencies. Part of a vibrant group with a strong heritage in digital and immersive marketing as well as events- they give life to scientific communications and are looking for a talented Principal Medical Writer to join their team.

You will be part of a small and growing medical writing hub but working with the support of senior directors in scientific services and the broader global network that this nimble and robust agency is a part of.

Your role will be twofold- taking ownership of critical pieces of business and delivering content on a wide range of scientific materials- especially digital, as well as managing and mentoring the growing medical writing team.

To qualify for this role you will be educated to PhD or MSc level- and will have at least 4 years medical education agency experience- working on pharmaceutical accounts.

Candidates without agency experience will not be considered for this role.

