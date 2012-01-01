Principal Medical Writer- Manchester

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
North West England
Salary Description:
Competitive With Benefits and Flexible Working
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
22-Jul-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1913

This is one of Manchester’s most exciting and creatively driven medical education agencies. Part of a vibrant group with a strong heritage in digital and immersive marketing as well as events- they give life to scientific communications and are looking for a talented Principal Medical Writer to join their team.
You will be part of a small and growing medical writing hub but working with the support of senior directors in scientific services and the broader global network that this nimble and robust agency is a part of.
Your role will be twofold- taking ownership of critical pieces of business and delivering content on a wide range of scientific materials- especially digital, as well as managing and mentoring the growing medical writing team.
To qualify for this role you will be educated to PhD or MSc level- and will have at least 4 years medical education agency experience- working on pharmaceutical accounts.
Candidates without agency experience will not be considered for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

