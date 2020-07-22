A pharmaceutical marketing and healthcare communications agency, part of an independent, global consultancy, needs an extra medical writer who is ready to develop their medcomms agency experience and progress their career with the help of lots of top quality training and an exciting variety of projects to work on.

You will already be used to writing all sorts of content, from e-detail aids, patient and healthcare professional materials, and pharma branding to newsletters and corporate branding. In this role you will get to work very collaboratively with the creative and account management teams in order to make sure projects are in line with client objectives, across a wide range of therapy areas and global regions.

You need at least 3 years’ experience as a medical writer, producing ABPI compliant content in a medcomms agency – this is essential – and to be keen to liaise directly with clients discussing content with the support of the client services team. It goes without saying that you need to be naturally creatively minded, passionate about producing top quality medcomms work, a great team player and endlessly inquisitive and keen to learn!

The agency have offices in London and Sussex and the potential candidate could be based out of either!

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!