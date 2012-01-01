This is a genuinely rewarding, high science role for an experienced medical writer to deliver content that is educational and creative. This is a fast paced, digitally focused behaviour change agency aimed at informing prescribing behaviours and bettering patient lives through learning platforms.

You will be PhD qualified with a couple of year’s medical education agency experience- with a track record of some digital content. This is a high quality, close knit and friendly team- so a collaborative but smart attitude is key.

You will report in to a hands on and creative scientific director- one who, along with the senior management board- will commit to your career development and flexing your future to your strengths and the agency direction.

Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.

