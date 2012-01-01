Medical Writer- Innovative Kent Agency

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
South East England
Up to £35,000 Competitive Package
UK Pound
24-Jul-20
Chemistry Search & Selection
CHM-P1914

This is a genuinely rewarding, high science role for an experienced medical writer to deliver content that is educational and creative. This is a fast paced, digitally focused behaviour change agency aimed at informing prescribing behaviours and bettering patient lives through learning platforms.
You will be PhD qualified with a couple of year’s medical education agency experience- with a track record of some digital content. This is a high quality, close knit and friendly team- so a collaborative but smart attitude is key.
You will report in to a hands on and creative scientific director- one who, along with the senior management board- will commit to your career development and flexing your future to your strengths and the agency direction.
Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.

Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

