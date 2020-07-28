Would you like to work in a creative healthcare agency that truly puts the patient first? If you are an account director in a healthcare advertising agency, incredibly strategically focused and genuinely want to influence branding with the perspective of patients, this is the place to work.

The Creative Healthcare Communications Agency:-

• Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency which is steadily growing organically and wins pitch after pitch.

• Places patient experience at the heart of everything they do.

• Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the field.

The Account Director’s Job:

• Maintain relationships at senior level with clients: You are the implicitly trusted partner they turn to for advice.

• Seriously smart, you can lead top level talent from the front.

• Participate in client campaigns, manage strategy and resource planning.

You:-

• Solid understanding and experience of the healthcare marketing communications industry, the digital media industry and have a communications agency background.

• Intrigued by the development of the healthcare drugs and treatments, you want to work at the cutting edge of the pharmaceutical industry.

• A people person, you get on with everyone.

• Demonstrate great skill in leading teams and client communication.

