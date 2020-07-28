Account Director - Healthcare Advertising Communications Agency

Full-time
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
London
55,000 to 60,000 per annum
£55000 - £60000 per annum
UK Pound
28-Jul-20
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32060

Would you like to work in a creative healthcare agency that truly puts the patient first? If you are an account director in a healthcare advertising agency, incredibly strategically focused and genuinely want to influence branding with the perspective of patients, this is the place to work.
The Creative Healthcare Communications Agency:-
• Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency which is steadily growing organically and wins pitch after pitch.
• Places patient experience at the heart of everything they do.
• Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the field.
The Account Director’s Job:
• Maintain relationships at senior level with clients: You are the implicitly trusted partner they turn to for advice.
• Seriously smart, you can lead top level talent from the front.
• Participate in client campaigns, manage strategy and resource planning.
You:-
• Solid understanding and experience of the healthcare marketing communications industry, the digital media industry and have a communications agency background.
• Intrigued by the development of the healthcare drugs and treatments, you want to work at the cutting edge of the pharmaceutical industry.
• A people person, you get on with everyone.
• Demonstrate great skill in leading teams and client communication.

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

