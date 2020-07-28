We are looking for a Digital Project Owner to join this market leading medical communications agency based in London.

The day to day role includes fast-paced delivery of client and internal digital solutions:

● Manage dev. agency partners

● Create project plans to monitor costs, timings and resources.

● To develop the best possible solutions for clients which could be web page updates - user journey mapping.

● Design and build an internal team, and or systems to reduce external dependencies and cost.

Strong technical knowledge and a background in software and databases will be needed as a key component of the role is to manage the network of content websites across brands. They all (or need to) align users with a Single-Sign-On (SSO) and therefore need to share/communicate through common databases.

● Architect and manage MySQL databases containing user information.

● Evaluate, optimise and manage SSO across multiple brand sites.

● Monitor, secure CMS across multiple sites, including WordPress, Luccee and Laravel.

● Make dev. changes to sites where needed, either on staging/ through GIT.

This is a great opportunity for someone to join and shape the technical digital team. They would like a self starter so experience and knowledge of the healthcare/pharmaceutical industry would be desirable.

If you would like to find out more email me at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508