My client is a healthcare digital publisher which is publishing independent, open-access medical news and education to the online

healthcare professional (HCP) community.

They are dedicated to providing busy HCPs with trustworthy, cutting-edge updates in their field in an accessible manner across a range of digital platforms.

They produce a wide variety of digital media content for our world-leading online video journals, which cover a range of pathologies including haematology, oncology and dementia.

They are looking for an Editor/Senior Editor to take responsibility for leading content planning and implementation in order to develop high-quality and engaging content for their video journals.

You will have considerable editorial or medical writing experience in medical journal publishing, preferably digital, and have a detailed understanding of the editorial process, with an eye for accuracy, quality and relevant content. A life science degree is required and you will have excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills, and be highly organised and efficient with strong problem-solving abilities.

Responsibilities include:

• Owning and managing the multi-channel publishing programme across all media.

• Reviewing content to ensure scientific balance and accuracy and approving all content prior to publication.

• Managing their relationships with their editorial boards and medical societies

• Managing the editorial team workflow to deliver the publication plan, including onsite management and attending conferences

• Oversee planning and implementation of marketing campaigns

This is an exciting addition to this highly successful team who have a passion to deliver excellence in communicating the latest scientific ideas.

I would love to tell you more so please email me kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508