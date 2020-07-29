Our client is a young and successful full service medical communications agency which is seeking an Editorial Team Leader to oversee their talented writing team in either their London or Cheshire offices to work on a high profile CAR-T account. They specialize in haematology, oncology and immunotherapy, and offer both traditional and digital medcomms solutions.

In this role, you will take responsibility for the leadership and development of the editorial team while working on innovative and creative accounts. It is a chance to join a dynamic and growing agency that offers excellent opportunities for career development and progression, whilst enjoying the stability and resources that come with being a part of an international company.

In addition to a great working environment and a competitive salary, they offer a comprehensive benefits package that include 22 days holiday per annum (rising with service), life assurance, pension plan, discretionary annual bonus, discounted gym membership, season ticket loan and more.

Responsibilities:

- Oversee and ensure the delivery of high-quality content across the agency, to timelines and budgets and client expectations

- Responsible for the operational leadership of tactical projects and strategic programmes

- Build positive relationships with clients and clinical experts

- Offer scientific input and insight to clients and internal account teams

- Provide training and mentorship to medical writers within the team

- Contribute to company strategy and business development activities

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science degree, PhD preferred

- Significant previous medical communications agency experience in a similar role required including line management of medical writers

- Excellent scientific and editorial competency and attention for detail

- Great interpersonal skills and proven ability of building and maintaining relationships with clients and HCPs

- This is a great opportunity for an experienced medical writer to take on managerial responsibilities in a fun, supportive and creative environment.

