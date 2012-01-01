Our client, a Hertfordshire based creative healthcare advertising agency has a new opening for an ambitious Account Executive.

They are keen to attract a candidate with some previous pharma experience or perhaps a year spent in industry during University studies but will also consider a graduate candidate.

This is a great opportunity for you to develop and hone your skills and gain career progression within an energetic and creative environment.

You will need to have a life sciences degree (2:1) or higher, a passion for branding and marketing communications and a hunger to learn.

As an AE, you will become part of a team working for and reporting to an Account Director, gradually developing responsibility for your accounts and taking increased ownership.

You will have daily contact with clients and be responsible for the trafficking of jobs through the agency. You will be exposed to processes within the agency and trained and developed to take on a broader role over time.

If you’d like to find out more about this exciting opportunity, then please get in touch with your cv and a brief note outlining your suitability.

All successful applicants will be contacted within 24 hours.