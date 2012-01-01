Digital Meeting & Events Manager, Healthcare Marketing Communications, London

Do you have substantial experience of setting up and managing virtual/digital pharma/HCP related client meetings and events?

Have you worked in medical communications, healthcare advertising/brandcomms, healthcare PR or market access?

If the answer is yes to both of the above please send your CV to us for this new role within a healthcare agency.

This is a specialist healthcare role please don’t apply unless you meet both criteria above. We will contact shortlisted applicants within 5 working days. Thank you.

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010.