Digital Meeting & Events Manager, Healthcare Marketing Communications, London
- Do you have substantial experience of setting up and managing virtual/digital pharma/HCP related client meetings and events?
- Have you worked in medical communications, healthcare advertising/brandcomms, healthcare PR or market access?
If the answer is yes to both of the above please send your CV to us for this new role within a healthcare agency.
This is a specialist healthcare role please don’t apply unless you meet both criteria above. We will contact shortlisted applicants within 5 working days. Thank you.
Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010.