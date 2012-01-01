If you are an ambitious, smart and inquisitive Senior Account Executive or Account Manager looking to be inspired – this is the next big agency to be talking to. Rapidly growing with a unique approach to healthcare advertising- they truly offer a fresh, new perspective. You will be working as part of a small and nimble team with big ambitions- at an agency that is as creative and innovative as it is credible.

Our client thrives on creating campaigns with measurable outcomes that are backed by strong data and deliver impactful results. The work is innovative- aimed to move and change behaviour- our client has amazing credentials to show case their genuine success in doing so.

Although a new agency they are winning coveted awards, and working on a prestigious portfolio of global as well as UK pharmaceutical accounts. The agency also has a strong ethos of giving back and supports pro bono accounts in the charity sector- work that is creative but also emotionally rewarding.

If you are a talented, experienced Senior Account Executive or Account Manager with ethical healthcare advertising agency experience- with a heritage in pharmaceutical accounts- we would love to hear from you. Candidates without HEALTHCARE advertising agency experience will not be considered for this role.

