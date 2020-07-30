Due to COVID-19, we will be conducting telephone and video interviews to hire for this role but are looking for someone to start immediately.

We are currently looking to recruit a new Account Manager to join our talented and enthusiastic team to manage and expand their client relationships. You will enjoy a diverse role which includes developing and maintaining business relationships and assisting project delivery. You will be taking the lead and supporting select accounts, and helping the business through new and organic business development. Based in our London office, we are looking for an account manager to help support, develop, and optimise their accounts.

The role will based around account managing the UK arm of a global pharmaceutical company, working to guide and support their customer engagement channels. You’ll work closely with their brand managers and digital excellence team, as well as with designers, developers and project managers internally. There is real scope to grow the account and put your mark on it, which makes this a very interesting opportunity in a currently challenging market.

We are a successful and expanding digital healthcare company, developing innovative marketing solutions for large and medium sized Pharmaceutical companies in the UK, US, and across Europe. We have a highly trained and dedicated team focused on delivering digital marketing solutions including tactical iPad presentations that not only support their clients marketing campaigns, but also utilise Closed Loop Marketing capabilities.

Our holistic approach means that we encourage all of our team members to build strong working relationships with each other through team building events and social activities. Employees will participate in regular appraisals in order to allow them to feel empowered to grow, develop, and achieve their career potential.

With employee of the month awards, breakfast bar, regular company events and activities, discretionary bonuses and additional long service benefits, and generous pension contribution, they feel it’s important to make all employees feel motivated and recognised.

What we want from you:

A passion for managing clients and enthusiasm to participate in new business activity

Organisation to prepare, run, and provide appropriate follow-up for client meetings

Ability to create proposals and quotes and chase business opportunities

Confidence in presenting new ideas

Strong understanding of Closed Loop Marketing and the relevant channels

Experience of working with digital media

A zeal for improving healthcare with innovative use of digital tools and media

A good understanding of the NHS and pharmaceutical sales and marketing



If you’re looking to develop your skills and be involved with a successful and innovative organisation, then you'll enjoy working with us!

Please note this is not a sales position and those without pharmaceutical experience should not apply.