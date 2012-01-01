Our client is an award-winning Learning and Development agency supporting the life sciences market. They are looking for someone with strong experience within the healthcare communications sector preferably within a new business or BD role. If you don't have experience in the Learning and Development sector but have a strong interest in the area this role might still be for you.

Are you all about building new relationships, selling world class solutions, and supporting clients with a broad range of capabilities? Do you love the challenge of bringing together a diverse group of people to win new business?

How You’ll Spend Your Days

• Identifying prospects both within your defined current accounts and with new target accounts

• Building and updating Strategic Account Development Plans and coordinating on global accounts as appropriate to maximise account potential

• Developing strong and strategic client relationships within target accounts as well as relevant external partners (i.e. agencies, CRO’s, etc.)

• Booking and leading meetings with key decision makers and influencers to identify, qualify, consult and close opportunities

• Consulting and collaborating with internal service delivery teams within our lines of business to craft appropriate solutions that meet the unique business requirements of identified opportunities

• Leading proposal development and presentations as part of the sales process

• Maintaining up-to-date activity, contact and opportunity details in CRM system

• Ensuring all business meets profitability targets and is contracted efficiently

• Providing effective transition support to project teams to set us up for success

What We Need From You

• At least 5-7 years of proven and relevant experience in the life sciences sector

• Demonstrated ability to develop and grow client relationships across functional areas and levels as well as other external partners (i.e. creative agencies, meeting planning, subject matter experts, etc).

• Ability to identify and develop (via consultative approach) large strategic relationships

• Excellent written and verbal communications

• Strong collaboration skills within cross-functional teams

• Strong understanding of digital media, technology and keen interest in education

• References that will substantiate your fit for this role

• Demonstrated ability to lead a winning pitch team

• Understanding of Clinical Phase II and III activities and/or sales and marketing activities

• Ability to work in Central London office and willingness to travel periodically to client meetings and pitches

Desired Knowledge Skills and Abilities

• Knowledge and experience in the life sciences industry

• Experience and interest in instructional design and adult learning

• Educational background in business

The office is in London but some remote working is offered, you will need to be able to come to the London office twice a week. You will need to be available for foreign travel as and when required.

For more information on the role please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk